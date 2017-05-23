96 Second News: ‘The Bachelorette’ Kicks Off Dramatic New Season; Orlando Bloom Gets Hotel Employee Fired

**At least 22 people were killed and close to 60 were injured after an explosion last night at the Manchester Arena in England, right after an Ariana Grande show.

It happened outside the arena at around 10:30 P.M. local time, as people were leaving the building. Police are investigating it as the work of a suicide bomber, although no one has been arrested for it yet.

“The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity,” said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins. While police believe the suspect was acting alone, investigations are ongoing to establish if he was part of a network.

If confirmed as a terror incident, it would be the deadliest attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings, which killed 52 people.

**Rachel Lindsay‘s first episode as season 13’s ‘Bachelorette’ aired last night, and my oh my it’s going to be an interesting season to say the least. The 31-year-old trial attorney from Dallas began her journey to find love by saying, “I’m so not ready. I’m so not used to this.”

Before Rachel got to meet the guys, she got advice from former “Bachelor” contestants from last season…like Corinne, who caused most of the drama last season while competing for Nick Viall’s heart.

The hands-down creepiest introduction was Adam who brought with him a large doll named “Adam Junior” … Bryan scored the “first impression rose” who Rachel said she immediately felt a connection with, and she even shockingly kept this season’s weirdo Lucas…who showed up in a shirt with the phrase “Whaboom” on it. At the end of the episode, Michael, Blake K., Grant, Jedidiah, Kyle, Milton, Mohit, and Rob were eliminated.

Stay tuned when “The Bachelorette” returns on Mondays, on ABC.

**The final three couples left on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ performed all they had last night before the winner is chosen tonight. Check out the five biggest moments from Monday’s episode of the ABC dance competition.

The first dance of the night was the redemption dance, and each couple got to redo a previous performance. The last 3 couples that remain are Normani Kordei and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, Rashad Jennings and his partner Emma Slater, and David Ross and partner Lindsay Arnold.

Tune in tonight to see who goes home with this season’s mirror ball trophy at 7p on ABC.

**A bartender at a London hotel got fired for having some overnight fun(?) with Orlando Bloom. 21-year-old Viviana Ross apparently hit it off so well with Orlando while she was pouring his drinks, he invited her up to his room for an…after party.

The next morning, Orlando left for an interview, and Viviana was still in bed, when a hotel manager came into the room and saw her.

He left the room, but an hour later, she got a text saying she was fired, even though everything happened after her shift.

**Katy Perry did “Carpool Karaoke” on James Corden’s “Late Late Show Primetime Special” last night, and she finally addressed those rumors about her feud with Taylor Swift.

They did Katy’s new song called “Swish Swish” which is supposedly a response to Taylor’s “Bad Blood” which is supposedly about the feud. Katy didn’t confirm that “Swish Swish” is about Taylor, but she said, “There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it. I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me.”

Side note, TMZ claims ABC shelled out $25 million to get Katy as a judge on “American Idol“. They say ABC was desperate to get a big name attached to the show right when they announced it, so they were willing to pay up for her.

**A man in Florida named Stephen Cummings claims he was the inspiration for Jack Dawson’s character in “Titanic,” and he wants $300 million dollars.

Jack was played in the movie by Leonardo DiCaprio, who is a fictional character and was invented by James Cameron. He grew up in Wisconsin, was orphaned as a teenager, and went to work on boats on the West Coast.

Cummings says the movie stole his life story. Apparently he once worked as a “yacht master,” and his life was similar to Jack’s back in the late ’80s. There aren’t any more details, and he also doesn’t really explain how Cameron would’ve heard about him, he just says it must have been “word of mouth.”

Cummings is suing for $300 mil to cover his contribution to the movie, plus 1% of the royalties. Cameron hasn’t commented, and probably won’t.

**Russell Crowe may have accidentally outed his friend Ed Sheeran as an engaged man. The actor let it slip that Sheeran is engaged during a recent interview, by saying that he has visited him on his farm with Cherry Seaborn, who he referred to as the singer’s fiancée. While Sheeran has yet to confirm or deny the news, he has spoken about Seaborn favorably in past interviews and admitted that she has inspired some of his new songs including “Perfect.”

**The finale of The Voice Season 12 kicked off last night with the four finalists giving three performances each, all in pursuit of the winning title. Gwen Stefani did not have any artists in the finale.

Team Alicia’s Chris Blue, Team Adam’s Jesse Larson and Team Blake’s Aliyah Moulden and Lauren Duski all performed original songs never heard before, covers and a duet with their respective coaches.

The winner will be revealed on tomorrow night’s season finale. The performances last night:

**Rascal Flatts return to Las Vegas for a limited run at the Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian. The eight-date show, called “A Night to Shine,” begins on October 6th.

Gary of the band said, “Vegas just keeps pulling us back in. Our previous two residencies were such an amazing experience and opportunity to connect with our fans on a more intimate level. I think moving over to The Venetian will provide a totally different setting and fan experience that we’re really excited about!”

The Venetian Theatre has previously played host to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, The Judds, Willie Nelson and Diana Ross, to name a few.