Celebrities React To Bombing At Ariana Grande Show

Here are the celebrity reactions to the tragedy at the Ariana Grande concert.
My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.
Sending love to everyone involved. H
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017
Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017
💔stay strong Manchester💔
— josh groban (@joshgroban) May 22, 2017
Sending love to those affected in Manchester.
— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017
Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017
Just saw the news about Manchester… Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew.
— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017
Absolutely gut wrenching. God bless the people of Manchester offering rooms and rides tonight. #roomformanchester
— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) May 23, 2017
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari
— Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017
What happened in Manchester is beyond comprehension. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this senseless tragedy.
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 23, 2017
There are no words. This world. https://t.co/BJsmzoToWy
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2017