Five Signs You’ll Never Be A Millionaire

Self-made millionaires usually get there because they make good choices and work hard. But what’s standing in your way? Here are five signs you will NOT be a millionaire:
- Too focused on savings. You have to focus on earning, not just saving.
- No goals for your money. You need to have specific plans for how your going to use your money to make money more money.
- Haven’t started investing yet. Millionaires invest at least 20% of their income.
- Only one source of income. A recent study found 65% of millionaires have at least three sources of income.
- Don’t take risk. Stability is safe, but millionaires don’t pay it safe.