Five Signs You’ll Never Be A Millionaire

Self-made millionaires usually get there because they make good choices and work hard. But what’s standing in your way? Here are five signs you will NOT be a millionaire:

Too focused on savings. You have to focus on earning, not just saving. No goals for your money. You need to have specific plans for how your going to use your money to make money more money. Haven’t started investing yet. Millionaires invest at least 20% of their income. Only one source of income. A recent study found 65% of millionaires have at least three sources of income. Don’t take risk. Stability is safe, but millionaires don’t pay it safe.