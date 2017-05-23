Honor Roll Student Banned From Her Graduation For Wearing This Shirt

A senior in Harrisburg, North Carolina was recently suspended for wearing a shirt that showed her collarbones. Yes, her COLLARBONES! From NBC Charlotte:

Summer, an honor roll student with a 4.4 GPA, said that she was sitting in the cafeteria last week when the school’s principal asked her to put on a jacket because her shirt went against the school’s dress code. According to NBC Charlotte, Summer’s shirt partially showed her shoulders and exposed her back. Although Summer reportedly told her principal she thought her shirt was “fine” to wear at school, she complied with the principal’s request and put on a jacket. Unfortunately, the principal was still not satisfied and asked Summer to change her outfit all together. “I completely understand why a dress code is put into place but I feel like after I put on that jacket it should have been subdued.”

ok so this young lady, an HONORS student with MULTIPLE scholarships got suspended basically for the rest of her senior year because of this: pic.twitter.com/E264srpJCO — curly aliyah (@curlyaliyah) May 21, 2017

Instead of accompanying the principal to change her clothes, Summer asked the principal to call her mother. According to NBC Charlotte, Summer has had “a number of issues” with her principal over the past four years, and because of this, Summer’s mother has asked the school to call her before taking any disciplinary action against her daughter. The principal was unable to reach Summer’s mother, so Summer went about her day. Later, during a school assembly, the principal came in with a school security guard and asked everyone to leave except Summer. “[The security guard] was within five feet of me, he had his hand on his gun,” Summer said. “[The principal] said ‘I’m gonna give you an ultimatum. We have tried to call your mother. You either come with me to the control room to change your shirt or we will arrest you.” Right before the security guard could handcuff the high school senior, Summer’s mother called.

Summer was given a 10-day suspension from school and was banned from all senior activities including high school graduation.