Policeman. Fireman. President. A sports star. Those are career goals of the past!

A new survey asked kids between the ages of 6 and 17 what they want to be when they grow up. The Top 10:

YouTube star 34% Blogger or vlogger 18% Musician 16% Actor 16% Filmmaker 14% Doctor or nurse 13% TV host 12% Athlete 12% Teacher 12% Lawyer 6%

We might not have anyone to take care of us, but at least we’ll have plenty of people to complain on their blogs!