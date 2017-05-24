96 Second News: Security Updates For Tonight’s U2 Concert; ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Coming To Houston

**In the wake of Monday’s horrendous attack in Manchester, England after an Ariana Grande concert, the other night, security is being increased at several large Houston-area concert venues.

NRG Stadium is hosting the U2 concert tonight and just know there will be extra security in place. Ticketholders should plan to arrive early, and be aware that the McNee street entrance will be closed. Keep this in mind when planning out your evening.

**The teen who became famous for threatening a Dr. Phil audience, the whole audience, when telling them to “Cash me outside,” is now going on tour with Live Nation. By the way, she’s coming here on July 9th, and her tour demands are HUGE.

14 year old Danielle Bregoli is making some crazy tour demands. It begins with the teen wanting to stay at 4-star hotels or better and requires $750 per diem, plus $3,000 to cover personal security costs, but here’s where Danielle really gets ridiculous. TMZ got a hold of hour tour rider:

– 50″ inch TV with Netflix and DVD player for viewing Paris Hilton in “House of Wax” (movie subject to change)

– 3 fidget spinners

– 5 Gildan or Fruit of the Loom brand white tank tops, “ABSOLUTELY NO HANES BRAND”

– 4 large Domino’s pizzas

– 1 fruit platter, but NO pineapple

TMZ broke the story … Danielle’s getting up to $50k if she sells out her 2 tests shows — July 8 in Fort Lauderdale and July 9 in Houston. If all goes well, Live Nation will consider a nationwide tour.

**Actor Chris Pine is a simple man.

Yesterday during his appearance on Good Morning America to promote his new movie- Wonder Woman, Michael Strahan asked him about his biggest quirk.

“I have a flip phone,” Pine admitted. “The flip world is a whole world you gotta get into.”

Chris tried explaining that he’s trying to unplug and relax more and that the flip phone decreases his anxiety. “I’ll tell you what, here we go. I recently got a record player and a flip phone. I kind of like the simplifying down. I just like the simple, I just like the non-complicated,” he said. “I don’t want to be connected so much.”

**If you’re in the market for a private jet then good news—you can now bid on a custom-made one designed by Elvis Presley. The 1962 Lockheed Jetstar Jet, which the late singer owned along with his father, Vernon Presley, is estimated to sell for between $2 million and $3.5 million at anauction this Saturday, May 27.

Complete with plush, red velvet seats, marble bathroom sinks, gold details, and even a red shag carpet, the “Lost” jet, as it is known, was one of three planes owned by Elvis—the other two, named the Lisa Marie and the Hound Dog II, remain permanently on show at Graceland.

The plane won’t be taking off anytime soon, though: Having never been restored since Elvis first purchased it, it currently lacks a functioning cockpit and is missing its engines.

**Justin Bieber was in Montclair, New Jersey, where he surprised a talented girl singing and playing guitar on the sidewalk. Not only did Justin stop to listen, but he also took the mic at one point. “Put down your phones and be a normal person for a second,” Justin told the crowd of girls recording the moment. Then he put his arms around them and cheered on the singer as she sang a Colbie Caillat song.

**Harry Styles is selling his Los Angeles home for $8.495 million. The home of the 23-year-old singer is located in the Hollywood Hills section of the city. The three bedrooms residence measures 4,400 square feet with a gym, screening room and views of the Pacific Ocean and downtown Los Angeles. The property sits on about a quarter of an acre with terraces, a swimming pool, and cabana.

**The season 24 Dancing With the Stars finale was last night and its mirror ball trophy went to Rashad Jennings and his partner Emma Slater. They beat fellow finalists David Ross and his partner Lindsay Arnold, and Normani Kordei and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Jennings joins a line of NFL players who have won the dancing competition, including Donald Driver, Hines Ward, and Emmitt Smith. It was the first win for pro dancer Emma Slater.

The finale had special appearances from past eliminated contestants, as well as performances from TLC, Lady Antebellum, Hailee Steinfeld, and One Republic.

**Also, the winner of Season 12 of The Voice was last night, and it went to Chris Blue. The Knoxville, Tennessee native has made his coach, Alicia Keys, a first-time winning coach of the NBC competition.

Musical guests who performed on last night’s event included Gladys Knight, Rascal Flatts, CeeLo Green, Luis Fons, Chris Stapleton, Alessia Cara, Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus who dedicated “Malibu” to Ariana Grande and the victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester, England.

Host Carson Daly said that the voting results between the Chris Blue Team Blake Shelton’s Lauren Duski were the closest the show has ever had.

**Sir Roger Moore, who is probably best known for his portrayal of James Bond in seven 007 films between 1973 and 1985, has died after a battle with cancer at age 89.

“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement,” his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian said in a statement posted to Moore’s official Twitter account on Tuesday.