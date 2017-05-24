Ariana Grande Officially Suspends Dangerous Woman Tour Dates

Ariana Grande has suspended her European tour dates.

A statement from Grande’s management reads:

Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been canceled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.