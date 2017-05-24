Florida Man Thinks James Cameron Owes Him $300 Mil, Claiming “Titanic” Was About Him

Lauren Kelly May 24, 2017 8:51 AM By Lauren Kelly
A man in Florida named Stephen Cummings claims HE was the inspiration for Jack Dawson’s character in “Titanic,” and he wants $300 million dollars.
 
Jack was played in the movie by Leonardo DiCaprio, who is a fictional character and was invented by James Cameron.  He grew up in Wisconsin, was orphaned as a teenager, and went to work on boats on the West Coast.
 
Cummings says the movie stole hislife story.  Apparently he once worked as a “yacht master,” and his life was similar to Jack’s back in the late ’80s.  There aren’t any more details, and he also doesn’t really explain how Cameron would’ve heard about him . . . he just says it must have been “word of mouth.”  
 
Cummings is suing for $300 MILLION to cover his contribution to the movie, plus 1% of the royalties.  Cameron hasn’t commented.
