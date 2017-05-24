Make Summer 2017 Memorable By Staying At One Of These Strange Hotels

If you are planning your summer vacation (why did you wait this long?), there are some really cool weird places for you to check out!

Are you psyched about the new Star Wars coming out in December? How about a stay in Luke Skywalker’s childhood home in Tunisia??

Breakfast with giraffes in Nairobi, Kenya?

"I'm not hungry. I'll just have a bite of yours." 🍳☕️ ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• @thesafaricollection | #giraffemanor #nairobi #Kenya A post shared by Kiersten • The Blonde Abroad (@theblondeabroad) on Apr 11, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Swim with mantas in The Maldives?

Not afraid of heights? This hotel is on the side of a mountain in Peru.

410m depois… Nosso quarto-cápsula!🙆🙌 #SkyLodge #ValeSagrado #ollantaytambo A post shared by Carolina Alves (@a_carolina_a) on Feb 11, 2016 at 7:47am PST

If you are looking to cool off this summer, here’s a hotel in Sweden that’s like Superman’s Fortress of Solitude!