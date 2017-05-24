Make Summer 2017 Memorable By Staying At One Of These Strange Hotels

If you are planning your summer vacation (why did you wait this long?), there are some really cool weird places for you to check out!
Are you psyched about the new Star Wars coming out in December? How about a stay in Luke Skywalker’s childhood home in Tunisia??
What Luke Skywalker must've seen every night, looking up at the stars and dreaming of something bigger. Don't we all? ### In nerdy anticipation of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens next month, I'll be posting a photo series under #FindingSkywalker, a virtual tour of Anakin and Luke Skywalker's homeworld of Tatooine in the real world: Tunisia. #starwars #tunisia #findingskywalker #night
Breakfast with giraffes in Nairobi, Kenya?
Swim with mantas in The Maldives?
The Manta Resort. Это была бы обычная курортная гостиница на берегу моря, если бы не один номер – плавучий домик с подводной комнатой. Underwater room находится в 250 м от берега. На палубе экзотичной конструкции можно загорать с коктейлем в руке днем и ночью. Огромные окна подводной спальни обеспечивают обеспечивают круговой обзор: можно наблюдать за жизнью рифовых рыб, кальмаров и осьминогов, осознавая, что поплавать с ними можно в любой момент. #wikitravel.kz #themantaresorthotel
Not afraid of heights? This hotel is on the side of a mountain in Peru.
If you are looking to cool off this summer, here’s a hotel in Sweden that’s like Superman’s Fortress of Solitude!
Come up north to enjoy the Arctic Spring and all the art at ICEHOTEL during Easter 🐣. We're just an hour and a half away from Stockholm. __________________ ICEHOTEL 27. Art Suite The Ikebana Rom. Design Hugh Miller & Howard Miller. Photo Asaf Kliger. Inspired by the traditional Japanese art of flower arranging, the suite embodies the spirit of Japanese design and culture. Governed by strict rules of proportion and hierarchy, the arrangements are the essence of subtle, harmonious beauty. The focus is the cherry blossom tree, made in crystal clear ice, which sits in contemplative splendor at the far end of the room. The room itself is sculpted into a circle, which frames the tree perfectly in accordance with Ikebana principles. “Ikebana is considered the most ephemeral of Japanese crafts, with the flowers or stems lasting only a few days. This makes ice and snow, with its fleeting, temporary properties, the perfect material to represent it.” HUGH MILLER is an applied artist specializing in hardwood studio furniture. His work is influenced by a fusion of Japanese design principles and his western design training. HOWARD MILLER is an award winning architect and garden designer. Howard’s work combines man -made and natural elements in the creation of elegant pieces of architecture and landscape. @asafkliger @mrhowardmiller @hughmillerfurniture #hotels #visitsweden #swedishlapland #art #design #architects #beautifulhotels #hughmiller #howardmiller