Mom And Son Both Receive Degrees The Reason Why Will Give You All The Feels

5 years ago 29-year-old Marty O’Connor fell down some stairs and ended up being paralyzed form the neck down. He never let that stop him from living his life and living his dreams and NEITHER did his mom.

2 years ago Marty started classes for his MBA but needed help taking notes and tests and that is when his mom, Judy, a former teacher. Moved to be with her son and help him with his school. At graduation, she and her son were both awarded degrees after she attended every single class with her son!

When reporters talked to her after the ceremony she told them she just wanted to help her son.