Severe storms last night have residents in Sealy cleaning up this morning and kids not going to school.

According to KTRK, quote,”I-10 at Rexville Road was still shut down until early this morning after the storm downed power lines and overturned an 18-wheeler on the highway, just west of Highway 36.”

Schools in Sealy ISD are also cancelled

There is still a large porting of the city without power