Tom Cruise Says Top Gun 2 Is On

Tom Cruise has some very exciting news for those of you with an unquenchable need for speed. Yes! Top Gun 2 is officially on its way after years of chatter. From uproxx:

The news was confirmed on the Australian morning show Sunrise as the smiley action hero has been making the rounds promoting The Mummy and likely having an extendec think about the whole Universal Dark Universe monster mash thing. When pressed if the rumours of a Top Gun sequel were true, Cruise confirmed the news.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

Geoff Sheen’s plot pitch: Goose is actually NOT dead, and he’s back for the revenge. Flying a zombie F-14 that has been decommissioned by the US Navy, Goose is shooting down planes in, let’s say, Antarctica. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is the only American who knows Goose’s secret coordinates. Plus, Kelly McGillis’s daughter is the only co-pilot brave enough to join Maverick. Kenny Loggin’s Danger Zone is sampled on the new soundtrack by Kanye, Jay-Z and Pat Monahan from Train.