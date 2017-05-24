[WATCH] New Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer

The new trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7 is here and it is amazing. There is so much in this 1:50 video that we can’t get into all of it right now.

But we see a whole lot of the shortened 7th season. Daenerys is there landing on the Seven Kingdoms for the first time since her birth. Cersi is on the Iron Throne and Jamie is still by her side. Jon Snow is the King in the north and Arya is still alone. Then there are dragons, battles, Tyrion, Theon, Sansa and Little Finger.

The season premieres July, 16th and will run seven episodes this season. Season eight will run eight episodes to finish the show.