96 Second News: New Game Of Thrones Teaser Is AWESOME; Ellen’s Doing Standup For Netflix

**Ellen DeGeneres has agreed to a new standup special on Netflix. It’ll be her first standup special in 15 years.

On her show yesterday she said, quote, “I’m writing it now, I can’t wait. I’ll keep you posted when and where I’m gonna shoot it. I’m excited to do it; I’m excited for you to see it. And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?”

There’s no word how much she’s getting paid, but Netflix has been known to shell out big bucks for these things.

**HBO finally dropped an official look at season 7 of Game of Thrones, and the war has begun.

In the official trailer, Queen Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) are rallying troops for battle while Jon Snow prepares for war in the North. Meanwhile, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) — and her dragons — are making their way back to Westeros and are determined to take over the Iron Throne.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

**Scott Disick and Bella Thorne didn’t hide their affection while hanging out at a villa in Cannes.

The reality star, 33, and the actress, 19, were spotted canoodling by the pool on Wednesday, May 24. The couple were seen wrapping their arms around each other as Thorne sat on Disick’s lap.

The new couple were seen getting handsy and making out on the pool chairs.

The duo first sparked romance rumors after they were seen on a dinner date on, May 15. Exactly a week later, Disick and Thorne were photographed catching a flight out of Los Angeles International Airport, and then were spotted arriving at the Nice Airport on Tuesday, May 23.

**After a bombing at her concert in Manchester, England left 22 dead and at least 59 others injured, fans are claiming that Ariana Grande has reached out to the families of the victims of the terrorist act, offering to pay for their funeral expenses.

Elite Daily reported that it was the Grande fan Twitter account Ariana Updates! that first shared the news. “News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families who’s love[d] ones died last night,” the account posted on Tuesday. “She is gonna pay for the funerals!”

Despite other fans tweeting the news, as of now, this has not been confirmed by Grande or her team.

**Today is the 40th anniversary of Star Wars! Carrie Fisher appears as Princess Leia on a new Vanity Fair cover. The late actress posed as the princess-turned-general for an issue promoting Star Wars: The Last Jedi and celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars.

Famed photographer Annie Leibowitz shot four covers featuring Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Gwendoline Christie, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran.

Fisher died of a heart attack at age 60 in December. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed in April that the actress will appear posthumously in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which opens December 15th.

**Speaking of iconic pictures…

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared a pic on Instagram a of a NEW version of a photo taken of himself from the ‘90s that features the actor rocking a fanny pack and a turtleneck sweater. The new version situated side-by-side with the throwback photo, features the now bald former WWE star wearing the same outfit and raising his eyebrow.

“When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996 I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel,” Johnson captioned the image. “Couldn’t afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by. You can imagine all the fun colorful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off,” he continued.

**There’s a new study out that shows you where you should sit in every Major League Baseball ballpark if you want to catch a home run.

Basically, they looked at where homers were most frequently hit in each stadium last season. Then, they scrapped the ones that were hit in areas where there aren’t any fans, so that they could zero in on the “catchable” home runs.

For us Houston Astros fans at Minute Maid Park, the site claims you’ll have the best odds of catching a homer in section 101.

The MLB sections with the most catchable homeruns last year were Yankee Stadium at #1 with 32 HR’s, #2 was Camden Yards in Baltimore with 28 HR’s, and at #3 was Minute Maid Park right here in Houston with 27 HR’s.

**Florida Georgia Line and The Chainsmokers will pair up for a cross-genre performance at the CMT Awards, which will also include performances by Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, and Lady Antebellum with Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will air on June 7th.

Florida Georgia Line sing with the Chainsmokers on their new album on a song called “Last Day Alive,” while Urban and Underwood have a duet called “The Fighter.”

**Actor Chris Pine is a simple man.

During his appearance on Good Morning America to promote his new movie ‘Wonder Woman,’ Michael Strahan asked him about his biggest quirk. “I have a flip phone. The flip world is a whole world you gotta get into.”