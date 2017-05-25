Bleachers Release New Single ‘I Miss Those Days’

By Abby Hassler

Ahead of their highly anticipated sophomore record’s release, Bleachers debuted yet another album single “I Miss Those Days,” along with a visual video to accompany the track.

The band has previously released songs “Don’t Take The Money,” “Hate That You Know Me” and “Everybody Lost Somebody.” Their upcoming LP, Gone Now, will arrive June 2.

Bleachers kicked off their North American headlining tour in New York City April 25.

Listen to “I Miss Those Days” below.