Cat Vet Puts Up Job Posting Looking For A “Cat Cuddler”

The Just Cats Veterinary Clinic is looking for just the right person to fill their latest position for the Dublin, Ireland clinic, a Cat Cuddler. Yes the place is looking for someone who will cuddle with cats all day and get paid for it.

Just Cats wants someone who has “Cattitude” is a “crazy cat person” and gets “warm and fuzzy” when petting the little cuties.

The job description on the website says the ideal candidate “must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time.”

They also say they are an equal opportunity employer, “however we do discriminate against dogs” coming into the clinic as patients.

This is the purrfect job for anyone who is looking to snuggle with cats all day.