Congratulations To All 423 Rodeo Houston Scholarship Participants!

These 423 students are heading out to 39 different Texas universities and colleges and have 151 different majors. If I remember correctly from the statistics last night, over 40% of these students are the first in their family to go to college and over 20% are the first in their family to graduate from high school.

The Houston Livestock show and rodeo does a phenomenal job investing in the youth in this community and it was evident last night as they talked about the first scholarship winner 60 years ago, who received $2,000 and went on to get their Bachelors, Masters and PHD. A 2010 Scholarship recipient who is now an employee of the Rodeo, gave the invocation.

The evening with filled with inspiring words from past recipients, advice from the Rodeo’s Committee Members and a lot of very proud parents and siblings.

Congratulations to all the scholarship recipients!