Four Common Exercise Myths

May 25, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: Exercise, Fitness

Even though they’ve been disproven over and over again, there are four exercise myths that a lot of people still believe:

  1. Touching your toes before you run prevents injuries. No! There’s actually very little evidence that static stretches work until AFTER your workout.
  2. You burn more fat if you work out on an empty stomach. Well, but it also means you have less energy for your workout.
  3. A protein shake after your workout will build more muscle. If you are doing a really intense weightlifting, sure. But if you doing a regular workout, it will just be extra calories.
  4. It’s easy to get dehydrated, so drink water even if you aren’t thirsty. Except thirst is a good indicator of being dehydrated.

So just workout regularly and you’ll be fine.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live