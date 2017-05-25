Four Common Exercise Myths

Even though they’ve been disproven over and over again, there are four exercise myths that a lot of people still believe:
- Touching your toes before you run prevents injuries. No! There’s actually very little evidence that static stretches work until AFTER your workout.
- You burn more fat if you work out on an empty stomach. Well, but it also means you have less energy for your workout.
- A protein shake after your workout will build more muscle. If you are doing a really intense weightlifting, sure. But if you doing a regular workout, it will just be extra calories.
- It’s easy to get dehydrated, so drink water even if you aren’t thirsty. Except thirst is a good indicator of being dehydrated.
So just workout regularly and you’ll be fine.