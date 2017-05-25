Four Common Exercise Myths

Even though they’ve been disproven over and over again, there are four exercise myths that a lot of people still believe:

Touching your toes before you run prevents injuries. No! There’s actually very little evidence that static stretches work until AFTER your workout. You burn more fat if you work out on an empty stomach. Well, but it also means you have less energy for your workout. A protein shake after your workout will build more muscle. If you are doing a really intense weightlifting, sure. But if you doing a regular workout, it will just be extra calories. It’s easy to get dehydrated, so drink water even if you aren’t thirsty. Except thirst is a good indicator of being dehydrated.

So just workout regularly and you’ll be fine.