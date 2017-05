It’s the thought that counts, right? That better be for one guy from Houston who brought his girlfriend Jailyn what he thought was flowers but was just purple lettuce.

My boyfriend brought me this thinking it was a flower but it's lettuce 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jLu7GKxWN9 — jay 🌹 (@JayJailyn) May 22, 2017

At least he saw something that was pretty, thought of his girlfriend and brought them to her. And now she can have a nice salad for dinner too.