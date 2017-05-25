‘I Guess You’re Here About The Opium’: Police Find $500 Million Of Drugs In NC

A field of poppy plants that could be used to make opium was discovered in North Carolina and had an estimated value of $500 million. It’s the second most opium found in the US. But how the police found it is the best part. From WBTV:

“One of our narcotics investigators came to the house looking for something else. When he knocked on the door, the guys said ‘I guess you’re here about the opium,'” Sheriff Coy Reid said. The sheriff’s office says Cody Xiong was arrested and charged with manufacture and trafficking by possession. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer. Officials don’t think opium was being made on the property. “The plants are being harvested here, and sent somewhere else where the opium is being produced from the plant,” Capt. Jason Reid said told WBTV.

So are you guys here for all our drugs? It’s in the back? Wait…I mean, I DO NOT have drugs.