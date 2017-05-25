Some Of The Funniest Tweets From The ‘Dirty Dancing’ Remake Last Night

Anyone watch the remake of ‘Dirty Dancing‘ on ABC last night? If they changed most of the movie, can we even CALL IT A REMAKE??

The highly anticipated Dirty Dancing reboot starring Abigail Breslin, Colt Prattes, Debra Messing, Bruce Greenwood, and Sarah Ryland was NOT received warmly…by ANYONE. According to Perez Hilton, ‘fans of the original flick featuring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, flocked to Twitter to comment on the made-for-TV movie…and it was HILARIOUS.

Check out some of these tweets from last night: