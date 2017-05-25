[Video] Justin Bieber Substitutes Spanish With Gibberish

Justin Bieber is in the middle of yet another controversial situation, and this time, he is catching heat from the Latino community. Earlier this year, Justin joined Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi for a crossover version of their popular song ‘Despacito’ in which Justin is able to sing the Spanish chorus in addition to his English verse.

This week, during a performance, Justin decided to sing his part of the song properly and then scream “blah blah blah” during the Spanish portion of the song. Many fans of both Bieber and the song itself felt disrespected.

Check it out:



What do you think of Bieber’s approach? Disrespectful?