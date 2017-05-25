Where To Sit To Catch A Home Run

There’s a new study that shows were you should sit in every Major League Baseball ballpark to catch a home run. Each ballpark has its own design, so where you sit differs greatly.

In Yankee Stadium, you have to sit in Field Level 105 which is in RIGHT field. But at Dodger Stadium, sit in Field Pavilion 309 in LEFT field.

The survey also showed that Marlins Park in Miami was the worst stadium to catch a ball. But no one in Miami goes to their team’s games, so that might have been a factor as well.

For the whole list, including Minute Maid Park: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-is-the-best-section-in-every-mlb-stadium-to-catch-a-home-run-ball-2017-05-23