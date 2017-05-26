96 Second News: Is Fergie Leaving The Black Eyed Peas? Pink Pineapples Are REAL

**Rumor has it there’s drama between Fergie and the Black Eyed Peas. Fergie’s second solo album was delayed, so she left the group’s label, and now Taboo has un-followed her on Twitter, and Will.I.Am is sharing old photos of the group as a trio BEFORE she joined them.

Buzzfeed claims Fergie left the group’s record label Interscope because her second solo album “Double Dutchess” kept being delayed. It’s unclear what happened behind the scenes, but she wasn’t happy, so she started her own label.

Apparently, the Peas weren’t thrilled about that. Buzzfeed says they’re still with Interscope and are recording music without her. Rumor also has it that ex Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger will be replacing her.

**Movies in theater this weekend:

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (PG-13)

– Johnny Depp is back for his fifth turn as Captain Jack Sparrow, and Javier Bardem is the bad guy.

“Baywatch” (R)

– This remake of the ’90s TV show stars Dwayne Johnson as a veteran lifeguard who butts heads with Zac Efron, an Olympic swimmer who’s hired as a PR stunt. The Rock’s got the Hoff’s role of Mitch Buchannon, and Zac is playing Matt Brody. Priyanka Chopra from “Quantico” is the villain.

“Wonder Woman” (PG-13) starring Chris Pine and Gal Gadot is also in theaters.

**Mariah Carey has a cameo in the new Will Ferrell/Amy Poehler comedy called “The House“, and apparently, it didn’t go well. She showed up late, demanded white roses and stuffed lambs in her trailer, and wanted her character to quote “deflect bullets like Wonder Woman.”

There’s no word how much of Mariah’s cameo made the final cut, but catch “The House” when it comes out June 30th.

**A suuuuper excited “Price Is Right” contestant named Ryan broke the all-time record during Plinko yesterday. He hit the $10,000 jackpot three times, and ended up with $31,500. Drew Carey said that was the most any contestant has ever won. The previous record was $30,500.

Plinko is the one where contestants drop those puck-like chips down a gigantic pinball-style board, and the chips end up in grooves at the bottom that are worth anywhere from $0 to $10,000.

Ryan hit the max, $10,000, with his first chip. On his next try, he got $1,000, and then Chip #3 hit the jackpot again. His fourth try “only” won him $500, but then he hit the $10,000 AGAIN with his fifth and final chip. That’s a total of $31,500.

**James Franco is an actor, director, writer, artist and philanthropist, and as of yesterday, he’s also the face of the new Coach fragrance, Coach for Men.

The creative director of Coach, Stuart Vevers, said in a statement via Coach’s publicist, “James is the quintessential-cool Coach guy. He’s handsome, there’s a bit of danger and he’s thoughtful and challenging, energetic and prolific.”

This isn’t Franco’s first time as the face of a fragrance, in 2013 he was named as the face of Gucci’s fragrance, Made to Measure.

**The winner of the Indy 500 this weekend will get a bottle of MILK, and that’s because it’s been a tradition since back in 1933, when Hall of Fame driver Louis Meyer started requesting buttermilk after he’d finish the race. After winning for the third time in 1936, he was given a whole BOTTLE.

A photographer caught him swigging from the bottle while holding up three fingers for his third win. A local dairy company saw it and they thought it would be a good marketing move to present the winner with a bottle of milk every year.

Speaking of the Indy 500, Jeffrey Dean Morgan from “The Walking Dead” will be the Indy 500 celebrity pace car driver this year.

**Pink Pineapples are now on sale and taking over social media.

Back in December, the FDA approved the sale of pink pineapples. They’re genetically modified with a safe chemical called lycopene to turn the skin and insides pink. Lycopene is already used to make watermelons pinker and tomatoes redder.

And now, the pink pineapples have started showing up in stores, and pictures of them have gone straight to social media. If you buy one to actually eat, apparently they’re even sweeter than regular pineapple.