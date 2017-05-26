Derek Hough Rips Off Shirt During Ninja Warrior Run

American Ninja Warrior opened up their course for celebrities during Red Nose Day to help raise money for Children’s Charities around the world and Dancing With The Stars’ Derek Hough took to the course. After Hough struggled with the “Fly Wheels” (three spinning wheels separated by three feet over a pool of water) he ripped off his wet shirt to attack the obstacle again.

Every obstacle passed on the course was more money to the Red Nose Day donations, so going back to try the wheels again shirtless was worth it. Plus it isn’t hard on the eyes to see the professional dancer show off his amazing “dancers body”

We were impressed he got through any of the obstacles, let alone he finished off the course. We couldn’t have got over the first step thingies. Great job Derek.