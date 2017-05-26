Seven Facts You Didn’t Know About Memorial Day

A lot of people consider Memorial Day weekend the kick off to summer. Here some of things you may know about Memorial Day. If you don’t, you now do!
- 25 cities around the country claim to be the birthplace of Memorial Day, but the first state to actually recognize it as a holiday was New York in 1873.
- 75% of Americans go a cook-out this weekend. It’s the second most popular holiday for grilling. 4th of July is #1.
- Between now and Labor Day, Americans will eat about seven BILLION hot dogs. That means 818 hot dogs will be consumed per SECOND!
- 39.3 million Americans travel this weekend, up 3% from last year. Orlando is the most popular place to go.
- 41% of Americans buy something this weekend at a Memorial Day sale.
- There is a 25% bump in cooking related fires on Memorial Day.
- 50,000 people will be injured in car accidents. 44% of traffic fatalities involve alcohol.
- 42 million veterans have served in war time. And please remember that because that’s what Memorial Day is about.