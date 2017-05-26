The Funny Reason Teens Are Wearing Croissants To Prom

Lauren Kelly May 26, 2017 7:21 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Corsage, Croissant, Dress, high school, Prom, Teen, tux, typo

Corsages and croissants, they’re the same thing…right? Not really, but a funny text has gone viral after a hilarious typo.

Some high school students are getting their prom dates croissants (yep- the fancy French breakfast roll) to wear on their wrist instead of the traditional floral corsage. BUT WHYYYYYY??

A teen posted her date’s hilarious misunderstanding via text message, and the tweet has since gone viral with over 12,000 retweets since April. Autocorrect may have been the culprit, or maybe it was just a simple misuse of the wrong word, lol.

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live