The Funny Reason Teens Are Wearing Croissants To Prom

Corsages and croissants, they’re the same thing…right? Not really, but a funny text has gone viral after a hilarious typo.

Some high school students are getting their prom dates croissants (yep- the fancy French breakfast roll) to wear on their wrist instead of the traditional floral corsage. BUT WHYYYYYY??

A teen posted her date’s hilarious misunderstanding via text message, and the tweet has since gone viral with over 12,000 retweets since April. Autocorrect may have been the culprit, or maybe it was just a simple misuse of the wrong word, lol.