U2 Stopped At Whataburger After Houston Show

May 26, 2017 7:39 PM

If you’re going to visit Texas, you know that Whataburger has to be at the top of your to-do list. This applies to everyone, including Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr of the band U2 as both decided to make a quick burger stop after their show here in Houston Wednesday.

We have all done it at one point or another, maybe late night after a round of drinks,  perhaps for a quick midnight snack, or just during your lunch break. It’s plain and simple, there is NO place like TEXAS, and there is no burger like a WHATABURGER!

