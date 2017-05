This guy went nuts when he set the new Plinko record.

A Price is Right contestant broke the Plinko record this morning!! I don't think I've ever been more happier for anyone in my whole life… pic.twitter.com/YSzmY9RGmn — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) May 25, 2017

Remember when you were a kid and all you wanted to do was be on the Price is Right or Press Your Luck or Double Dare or Fun House Or Wheel of Fortune?

So we got to talking in the studio about what game show we always wanted to be on as a child?

Sarah Pepper always wanted to be on Press Your Luck:

Geoff Sheen always wanted to be on Wheel of Fortune:

Lauren Kelly always wanted to be on Double Dare:

What show did you always want to be on?