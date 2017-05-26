Wheel Of Fortune Tryouts Coming To Houston

Have you ALWAYS wanted to be on Wheel of Fortune like Lauren Kelly’s Dad.

Talking about favorite game shows as kids, which was yours? My dad WON @WheelofFortune in '87 & it was GLORIOUS! That's him below in the red pic.twitter.com/MShNzaa7Ov — Lauren Kelly (@LaurenMix965) May 26, 2017

Well you’re in LUCK Wheel of Fortune is coming to town!

The Wheelmobile event will take place during two special days of contestant searches.

When: Saturday & Sunday, June 10-11 from 1-5 p.m.

Where: Memorial City Mall, 303 Memorial City, Houston, Texas 77024

What are the contestant eligibility requirements?

You must be 18 years of age.

You are not eligible to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune if you work for, or are related to, anyone who works for Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Sony Pictures Television Inc., Sony Electronics Inc., Sony Pictures Television International, Quadra Productions, Inc., CBS Television Distribution Group, Enteractive Solutions Group, The Visionaire Group, Klick Communications Inc., Promotional Consideration Inc., game show prize suppliers, KHOU-TV (including its advertisers and affiliated radio stations), or any TV stations or networks broadcasting Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy!.

You are not eligible to appear on Wheel of Fortune if you have appeared on another game show, dating-relationship show or reality show in the last year or three game shows, dating-relationship shows or reality shows in the last ten years.

