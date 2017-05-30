96 Second News: Tiger Woods Busted For DUI; Ben Stiller/Christine Taylor Divorcing

**Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to online jail records.

Woods was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Monday at 7:18 a.m. ET after he was arrested by police in Jupiter, Fla. He was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

Woods, 41, has struggled in recent years with a bad back. He had fusion surgery on his back on April 19 – his fourth procedure to his back since April of 2014 – and will not play on the PGA Tour this season.

In a statement obtained by People Magazine Tiger said, “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”

**Over the weekend JJ Watt was video’d walking through Pearland High School‘s graduation offering congratulations to the graduates! Check it out:

**If you’re going to visit Texas, you know that Whataburger has to be at the top of your to-do list. This applies to everyone, including Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr of the band U2 as both decided to make a quick burger stop after their show here in Houston Wednesday. This picture says it all…you think they ordered a honey butter chicken biscuit?? 😜

**Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have announced they are separating after 17 years of marriage and at least four movies together, his representative confirmed to USA TODAY.

In a joint statement provided by his publicist Liz Mahoney, the couple said, “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Stiller, 51, and Taylor, 45, married in 2000 and have a 15-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son together.

**Last night on ‘The Bachelorette‘ Rachel kicked off the episode with a special appearance from some famous friends…Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis who are self-proclaimed huge fans of the show. They helped judge a baby-themed obstacle course which crazy Lucas actually won. You know, WHABOOM guy??

Peter got a one-on-one date to Palm Springs and things went perfectly to which he secured a rose, but then D’Mario’s ex girlfriend showed up and claimed he was still seeing her when the show started filming.

were sent home on last night’s episode.

The cutest couple award from the episode 100% went to Ashton and Mila. #RelationshipGoals

**There’s word that Ryan Seacrest is upset about Katy Perry getting $25 million to judge the new “American Idol” because supposedly ABC they’ve only offered him around $10 million.

An ABC spokesman says quote, “We don’t comment on negotiations or salary” while a source close to the talks says Ryan isn’t happy with the way things are going yet, but he’s hopeful a deal can be reached.

**Here’s the Top 5 movies for the 4-Day weekend:

1. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”, $77 million.

2. “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2”, $25.2 million. Up to $338.5 million in its 4th week.

3. “Baywatch”, $23 million. Up to $27.6 million since Thursday.

4. “Alien: Covenant”, $13.2 million. Up to $60 million in its 2nd week.

5. “Everything, Everything”, $7.4 million. Up to $22.7 million in its 2nd week.