Dr. Beach Names His Top Ten Shores for Summer ‘17

Every year since 1991, Florida university professor Stephen Leatherman has ranked the best beaches in the U.S. and this year’s list has been unveiled! Nearly one-third are in the good doctor’s home state, two in Hawaii and only one in the very long state of California.

By the way, Stephen Leatherman is a geoscientist, coastal ecologist and first director of the International Hurricane Research Center at Florida International University for more than a decade.

Dr. Beach takes into account 50 different factors including sand, waves and parking.

Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida Kapalua Bay Beach – Maui, Hawaii Ocracoke Beach – Outer Banks, North Carolina Grayton Beach State Park – Grayton Beach, Florida Coopers Beach – Southampton, New York Coast Guard Beach – Cape Cod, Massachusetts Caladesi Island State Park – Dunedin-Clearwater, Florida Hapuna Beach State Park – Big Island, Hawaii Coronado Beach – San Diego, California Beachwalker Park – Kiawah Island, South Carolina

What… no Galveston, Corpus Christi, or Rockport? 😉