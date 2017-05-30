Dr. Beach Names His Top Ten Shores for Summer ‘17

May 30, 2017 4:19 PM

Every year since 1991, Florida university professor Stephen Leatherman has ranked the best beaches in the U.S. and this year’s list has been unveiled! Nearly one-third are in the good doctor’s home state, two in Hawaii and only one in the very long state of California.

By the way, Stephen Leatherman is a geoscientist, coastal ecologist and first director of the International Hurricane Research Center at Florida International University for more than a decade.

Dr. Beach takes into account 50 different factors including sand, waves and parking.

  1. Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida
  2. Kapalua Bay Beach – Maui, Hawaii
  3. Ocracoke Beach – Outer Banks, North Carolina
  4. Grayton Beach State Park – Grayton Beach, Florida
  5. Coopers Beach – Southampton, New York
  6. Coast Guard Beach – Cape Cod, Massachusetts
  7. Caladesi Island State Park – Dunedin-Clearwater, Florida
  8. Hapuna Beach State Park – Big Island, Hawaii
  9. Coronado Beach – San Diego, California
  10. Beachwalker Park – Kiawah Island, South Carolina

What… no Galveston, Corpus Christi, or Rockport? 😉

