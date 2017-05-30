Gal Gadot Shows Some Respect To Lynda Carter At The ‘Wonder Woman’

“She is such a special woman and a unique person and it’s always great to see her. My heart is going crazy.”

Wonder Woman had its “blue” carpet premiere. The highlight? Lynda Carter appearing with Gal Gadot to represent the two most well-known iterations of the character 40 years apart. According to The Sun , the meeting allowed Gadot to show reverence for her predecessor :

Carter played Wonder Woman for three seasons in the original television series, battling Nazis for one season on ABC before moving to present day and a new network over at CBS. When Gadot was named as the new Wonder Woman ahead of Batman V Superman, Carter offered her thoughts on why the character hadn’t been on the big screen and hopes for Gadot’s take:

“I think females baffle men, and so, that”s made it difficult to get a Wonder Woman movie made,” said Carter. “She”s strong, but she”s so much more – not everybody gets that.” She then revealed what she hopes to see in Gal Gadot”s version of the Amazon. “Most important, I want her to have a heart and a strong sense of humor.”

