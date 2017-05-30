Geoff Sheen’s Weekend In Five Photos

May 30, 2017 6:51 AM
Memorial Day Weekend was pretty relaxing for the most part, except…

Geoff wrote this about U2

Which led to our Digital Director, Garrit, writing this

Which led to a three day weekend of Geoff vs the staff of Sports Radio 610 (check Twitter for all of that).

The good news was as a LONG TIME fan of The Simpsons, Homer was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame!

Speaking of sports, it was time to watch the Indy 500 on Sunday

img 02241 e1496145035393 Geoff Sheen’s Weekend In Five Photos

Then it was shirt shopping for the summer. Out of all his picks, Geoff’s wife hated this one the LEAST (that’s a win in his world).

img 02182 e1496145085859 Geoff Sheen’s Weekend In Five Photos

