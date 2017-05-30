Lauren Kelly’s Weekend In Five Photos

Lauren Kelly May 30, 2017 6:15 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: baby, Baywatch, Dress, Lauren Kelly, Nephew, Party, Photos, Pictures, weekend, Zac Efron

Woke up Saturday to an email making it to GOLD STATUS on my Starbucks app. Score! #littlethings 👇🏼

img 2319 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Spent time with both of my nephews, baby Mason and Charlie. 👇🏼

img 2351 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Went to my cousins’ party in a pink dress, only to have to SWITCH MY MY SISTER because she didn’t realize her navy dress was too short for a pregnant girl. The things we do for siblings…LOL 👇🏼

img 2344 2 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Saw the Baywatch movie on Sunday night and got retweeted by the movie and LIKED by Zac Efron! (the movie was hilarious btw) 👇🏼

img 2345 2 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Spent the majority of Monday doing laundry, doing dishes….and playing with my dog Bella on Snapchat. 📸👻👇🏼

img 2350 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

 

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live