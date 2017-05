The new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at California Adventure is getting a lot of attention. And why not? It’s supposed to be scary and GOTG 2 is doing great in the theatres. But add this to its legacy. Fresno’s ABC 30 news was there for the soft opening and their reporter Cory James joined some riders for the live broadcast. He loses his mind:

The anchors losing it on the air when it cuts back to the studio is actually just as funny, right?