What A Stranger Did For A Solider Who Couldn’t Afford To Get Home Will Give You All The Feels

May 30, 2017 6:46 AM

Keaton Tilson is a 19-year-old Army mechanic who was stuck at the airport in Dallas for TWO DAYS over the weekend. He was trying to get home for Memorial day but he was doing it on standby because he couldn’t afford the full ticket.

Josh Rainey is a 35-year-old who was waiting to fly home to St. Louis and he found about about Keaton and offered to give him his ticket. The airline wouldn’t let him make that type of transfer so Josh called his wife and they decided to buy him a ticket.

 

When Keaton spoke to reporters over the phone after he got home he said there was no way he would have made it home without the Rainey’s help.

 

Josh said that after he bought Keaton the $350 ticket Keaton came up and asked him if he could give him a hug. Josh said that his dad was in the military and that is what prompted him to buy the ticket.

