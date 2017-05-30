Would You Drink This?

I have this amazing cooler in my garage and I took the beer out to clean it and put it in a bucket and it sat for two weeks. I went out to my garage on Saturday to do some cleaning and “adulting” and I noticed that there was beer on the the ground, it got so hot that some of the beers exploded.

Now, I cleaned up the beer and cleaned out the cans that were busted and sprayed down the other beers. They’re ok to drink right? Can you get sick off of sour beer?

I drank some pretty rank beer in college and we left beer out for months in college and it got hot and cold and hot and cold and we never got sick, but I also had a stomach of steel back then and I’m not exactly 21 anymore. It isn’t like it’s a small amount of beer either.

It’s a lot.

Here’s the photo: