96 Second News: Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Controversial Photo; Houston Athletes Make ESPN’s ‘Most Famous’ List

**Kathy Griffin admitted yesterday she “went too far” on her latest photo shoot with controversial photographer Tyler Shields. In the picture, she is holding a bloodied mask of President Trump. The famed Tyler Shields, known for his shocking pictures.

People took to Twitter to express their disdain for the gory photo, many people calling for the Secret Service to arrest Griffin for threatening the president. The Secret Service all but confirmed that it was looking into the photo when it tweeted, “On it!” yesterday.

She has since made an apology, here’s what she had to say.

**Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester for the concert on June 4th at the Emirates Old Trafford, less than 2 weeks after the terrorist attack at her concert at the Manchester Arena.

TMZ has confirmed Black Eyed Peas, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Usher and Niall Horan will be performing, as well as Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell and Take That.

All of the proceeds will go to the victims families.

**Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel in a stopped car at 2:03 AM — about 8 miles from his house when cops came upon him before his arrest, and he was completely out of it.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports, Woods was in his 2015 Mercedes asleep at the wheel with the motor running and right blinker flashing. The report says Woods “had extremely slow and slurred speech.”

He told cops he was “coming from L.A. California from golfing.” He then changed his story and said he didn’t know where he was. According to the report, 4 drugs were listed under medical conditions, but no alcohol was found in his system.

**Olivia Newton-John has announced she is postponing June dates on her North American tour due to another battle with breast cancer.

A statement was posted Tuesday on the official website and Facebook page for the 68-year old saying, “The back pain

that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.”

The “Grease” star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

**George Clooney could be only days away from becoming a dad!

The actor did not appear at an event last Sunday because apparently his wife Amal could be due any day now with twins. George sent a video message to the event’s audience saying, “I really would have been (there) but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home.”

The due date for the twins is reportedly in June. Clooney’s mother accidentally spilled the beans about the babies’ gender in February, revealing that Amal will be having a boy and a girl.

**Google recently reviewed word searches for 2017 so far and released a list of the most common spelling mistakes in each state.

It turns out, certain states have similar issues with particular words. In New York and California (and Kentucky, Minnesota and Ohio) — it seems the word “beautiful” is the trickiest of all.

People in Alabama, Maine, Michigan and Washington have the most trouble spelling “pneumonia.”

In Texas we have trouble with the word “maintenance,” JJ Watt tweeted about his home state of Wisconsin having trouble with the word “Wisconsin.” That’s not as troubling as the people in New Hamshire, who has issues spelling “diarrhea.”

**ESPN posted a list of ‘The 100 Most Famous Athletes in the World.’ They looked at stuff like salaries, endorsements, social media following, and Google search popularity. Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is #1, followed by LeBron James and soccer player Lionel Messi.

Since it’s an international list, there are 38 soccer players, while there are no baseball or hockey players, and the highest ranking football player is Tom Brady at #21.

There are a few athletes Texas and Houston…Dallas’ own golfer Jordan Spieth came in at #17, gymnast Simone Biles at #48, James Harden came in at #28, JJ Watt came in at #74.

