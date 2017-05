Do you Google Maps? Use Waze? Maybe Apple Maps?

According to a new survey, the average person wastes 29 hours a year following bad advice from the GPS. The most common ways they waste our time: confusing directions so we have to backtrack, picking dumb routes, or leading us into bad traffic.

Does 29 hours seem like too much? If you average it out, that’s about 30 minutes per week.

The same survey also discovered that 47% of us got into a shouting match with our GPS!