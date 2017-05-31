Ariel Winter Shredded For ‘Tasteless’ Memorial Day Bikini Photo

May 31, 2017 5:16 AM
Filed Under: Ariel Winter, memorial day, Modern Family, The Morning MIX

Modern Family star Ariel Winter once again brought on criticism after posting a revealing photo of herself. So why was it a big deal this time? Because she’s accused of trivializing the importance of Memorial Day. after posting a photo of herself in a bikini on the holiday.

Winter took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo of herself in a white two-piece, with the message “Happy #Memorial Day.”

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

But many commenters in the post were anything but happy about the actress’ fleshy display, on a day meant to honor military members who died while serving their country.

Too much?

