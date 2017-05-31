Husband Has 6-Year Affair, Wife Forgives Him And Now They’re Celebrating 32 Years Together

A happily married couple enjoying a birthday meal with friends is what most people see in the picture below, but I’m going to blow your mind…

The man above is not married to the blonde in front of him, but rather the brunette behind him but you never won;d’ve known that looking at the body language of the other two, right? In an article posted to the Daily Mail, the brunette named Janet tells her story of her husband Malcom having a 6-year affair with that mutual friend, 12 years into their marriage. And she stayed.

Janet wrote, “The truth is, we had become complacent about our marriage, and the betrayal was the shock we needed to make it work. Our relationship hadn’t always lacked passion. People talk about there being a thunderbolt when they meet ‘The One’ and that’s how it was when I first saw Malcolm, now 68, in 1984. A chauffeur, he’d come to the offices of the trade magazine I edited at the time to collect a passenger.”

“But instead — hard as it was — I wrapped my arms around him and said I forgave him. And now, incredible as it sounds, I believe the affair was the best thing that could have happened to our marriage — without it we wouldn’t be celebrating our 32nd anniversary, as we are this year.”

