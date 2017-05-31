Japanese Company Offering Pizza, Beer & Grilled Meat Bath Salts

Have you ever thought that you’d love a nice relaxing bath to the soothing smells of pepperoni pizza? Well luckily for you there is a Japanese company selling just that thing as well as Gyoza Potstickers, Beer, Edamame and even grilled meat.

It might smell like you favorite food, but this is not something you can eat, they are bath salts to relax in the tub in and come out smelling like your favorite food.

The same company also has a line of soups you can sit in. That might be harder not to eat than a pizza smelling water.

