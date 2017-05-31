Kim Kardashian Knew Her Marriage To Kris Humphries Was Over On The Honeymoon

Kim Kardashian says she realized her marriage to Kris Humphries would end in divorce on their honeymoon.

The 36-year-old reality star told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen that she felt pressured to marry the NBA star because she was getting older.

“I just thought, ‘Holy s―, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married,” she said. “I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation.”

The former couple married in an over-the-top August 2012 ceremony that aired as a two-day, four-hour special on E!. The marriage lasted just 72 days before the reality star filed for divorce in October 2011.