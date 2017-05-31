Vili Fualaau Formally Separates From His Former Teacher Mary Kay Letourneau

May 31, 2017 6:15 AM
TMZ is reporting that Vili Fualaau filed for legal separation earlier this month from his wife and former sixth-grade teacher, Mary Kay Letourneau. From Yahoo!:

Letourneau was 34 and married with four kids when she became pregnant with his child and gave birth to a girl in 1997. She plead guilty to child rape in exchange for a three-month jail sentence and probation under the condition she have no contact with her former student. Letourneau was released three months later, but arrested on a probation violation in February 1998, after officers caught her in a car with Fualaau. Soon, she was pregnant with her second child with Fualaau. Letourneau married Fualaau in 2005, a few months after she was released in jail. She was 43 and Fualaau was 22.

Letourneau is 55 and Fualaau is 33.

