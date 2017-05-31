[Watch] Brother “Undecided” When Presented With New Sibling

Change is a difficult thing for any of us to grasp, imagine if you are just a toddler and your parents let you know, you’re going to be a big brother. A lot of emotions were obviously running through this little guy’s brain when his parents showed him the ultrasound of a new brother or sister on its way into the world.

In that moment, his parents asked him his thoughts on this world changing news. The toddler became an October 2016 voter. “I’m Undecided,” he told his parents, to much laughter.

Let’s get the video back in two years when the little brother or sister won’t leave him alone and knocks over the Lego tower he spent all Saturday building.