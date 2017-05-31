What Word Can Texas NOT Spell

Google put together a list of the words that is MOST misspelled in every state. Connecticut and West Virginia tie for the hardest word “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”. There must be stomach issues in New Hampshire because there’s is “diarrhea”.

They came to these conclusions by taking how many people in each state googled, “how do you spell” and the then the world.

Some other highlights is that new New Mexico had issues spelling banana and Ohio, New York, Minnesota and California with beautiful.

People are giving South Dakota a hard time because they had issues spelling college but I think it’s because people were trying to find the difference in college and collage. The real issue is that the most searched for word on how to spell in Wisconsin, was Wisconsin.

So what about Texas?

It’s maintenance. I say that’s a pretty hard word to spell. I had to spell it twice with help…from google.