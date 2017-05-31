Would You Lick These Things For $20?

May 31, 2017 4:53 AM
Filed Under: How gross are you?, Licking, What would you lick?

I remember when I was in college I was so broke that I drank an entire bottle of Heinz 57 Ketchup for 10 buck as a bar. So trust me, I know the struggle is real! Lick things though is an entirely different subject. I have a serious gag reflex, except when it comes to watching pimple popping videos. I love those things. However, if I take myself back to my college days. Would I lick these things for 20 bucks. I went through all of them. I can safely say, NO!

I would have picked up an extra shift dressing up as Garfield at the Children’s museum. Yes, that was my Senior Year College Job. The guy who created Garfield went to Ball State University from Muncie and so there was a huge portion of the Children’s Museum dedicated to him. I was the cat.

This survery by the way comes from Buzzfeed.

 

A dollar from a convenience store

WOULD 68%

 

WOULDN’T 32%

 

Your best friend’s foot

 

WOULD 65%

 

WOULDN’T 35%

 

WOULD – 53%

 

WOULDN’T – 47%

 

A stranger’s iPhone screen

 

WOULD – 42%

 

WOULDN’T – 58%

 

Underwear at a store that look clean, but may’ve been tried on

WOULD – 38%

 

WOULDN’T – 62%

 

The bottom of your own shoe

 

WOULD – 37%

 

WOULDN’T – 63%

 

A toad

 

WOULD – 29%

 

WOULDN’T – 71%

 

The floor of a McDonald’s

 

WOULD – 12%

 

WOULDN’T – 88%

 

A stranger’s foot

 

WOULD – 10%

 

WOULDN’T – 90%

 

A stranger’s earbuds

 

WOULD – 8%

 

WOULDN’T – 92%

 

A dead fish

 

WOULD – 5%

 

WOULDN’T – 95%

 

A stranger’s armpit

 

WOULD – 4%

 

WOULDN’T – 96%

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live