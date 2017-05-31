Would You Lick These Things For $20?

I remember when I was in college I was so broke that I drank an entire bottle of Heinz 57 Ketchup for 10 buck as a bar. So trust me, I know the struggle is real! Lick things though is an entirely different subject. I have a serious gag reflex, except when it comes to watching pimple popping videos. I love those things. However, if I take myself back to my college days. Would I lick these things for 20 bucks. I went through all of them. I can safely say, NO!
I would have picked up an extra shift dressing up as Garfield at the Children’s museum. Yes, that was my Senior Year College Job. The guy who created Garfield went to Ball State University from Muncie and so there was a huge portion of the Children’s Museum dedicated to him. I was the cat.
This survery by the way comes from Buzzfeed.
A dollar from a convenience store
WOULD 68%
WOULDN’T 32%
Your best friend’s foot
WOULD 65%
WOULDN’T 35%
WOULD – 53%
WOULDN’T – 47%
A stranger’s iPhone screen
WOULD – 42%
WOULDN’T – 58%
Underwear at a store that look clean, but may’ve been tried on
WOULD – 38%
WOULDN’T – 62%
The bottom of your own shoe
WOULD – 37%
WOULDN’T – 63%
A toad
WOULD – 29%
WOULDN’T – 71%
The floor of a McDonald’s
WOULD – 12%
WOULDN’T – 88%
A stranger’s foot
WOULD – 10%
WOULDN’T – 90%
A stranger’s earbuds
WOULD – 8%
WOULDN’T – 92%
A dead fish
WOULD – 5%
WOULDN’T – 95%
A stranger’s armpit
WOULD – 4%
WOULDN’T – 96%