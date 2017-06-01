96 Second News: Kathy Griffin Fired From CNN; Tiger Woods Dashcam Video Is Scary

**Kathy Griffin was just fired by CNN, which means she will not ring in 2018 with Anderson Cooper during their NYE special…which she’s done since 2007.

The network is reacting to the photo of Kathy holding a bloody image of Donald Trump, and even though she apologized, it wasn’t enough for CNN.

As reported, Anderson Cooper also lashed out at his former co-host and friend, saying, “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

**The police have just released the dashboard video of the Tiger Woods DUI arrest, and he’s really out of it. Scariest part was, that he was out DRIVING on the road like that.

He blew a .000 on the breathalyzer which means no alcohol was in his system, but the prescription drugs made him slur his words, and he seemed completely disoriented. He couldn’t even tie his own shoes.

When the cop asked him where he was going, he said he didn’t know, he just, “likes to drive.” He was asked to recite the alphabet, and when the cop asked if he understood the instructions, he nodded, and said, “Not to sing the National Anthem backwards.”

**Turns out drinking tequila can actually help you lose weight, according to a new study.

Tequila is made from an agave plant, and researchers found that some of the natural sugars in that plant do great things for you.

They lower your blood sugar, they help make you feel fuller, and they help healthy bacteria grow in your mouth and intestines.

The more you know.

**Pink and her husband Carey Hart have been together for 16 years and married for 11. So what is the secret to their successful romance?

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Pink said, “We’ve had two breaks,” Pink revealed. “The first one was about a year. And the second one was 11 months.”

The couple, who have a daughter Willow, 6, and son Jameson, 5 months, split up in 2003 and 2008. Despite these rocky times, it has been more than a decade since their last separation and the two couldn’t be more happy with their lives and raising their children.

**LYFT is back in Houston to give Uber some competition on ride sharing, and speaking of LYFT, what if you called one and Joe Jonas was your driver?

The members of DNCE recently went undercover as drivers for LYFT – with Joe Jonas behind the wheel – to shuttle unsuspecting passengers around downtown Los Angeles.

Wearing a hat and sunglasses, Joe managed to fool all his customers, even when he stopped to pick up fellow bandmates Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless along the way. During one ride, the band plays their latest hit “Kissing Strangers” on the radio, but their customers still don’t put two and two together.

One passenger comes close to identifying Joe, telling him he looks like Joe Jonas. But he keeps his cool and replies, “I get that all the time, it’s ridiculous.” They all eventually revealed their true identities and posed for photos with the passengers.

**Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram yesterday to share a boomerang announcing that she’s “Officially joining the Adidas fam!” In the post, she’s completely decked out in a black signature Adidas track suit and rocking the classic Gazelle sneaker. She smiles while riding in a golf cart in front of a wall adorned with the Adidas logo with “Welcome to the Family” on the bottom.

The model — who has been the face of Calvin Klein, Estee Lauder and Marc Jacobs — is no stranger to the highly popular brand.

officially joining the adidas fam! @adidasoriginals #adidasAmbassador #adidasOriginals A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 31, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

**Rob Kardashian has apparently moved on from ex-fiancée and baby mama, Blac Chyna, and is now dating Meghan James, Us Weekly can confirm.

“It’s fairly new,” a source tells Us of the Arthur George sock designer, 30, and reality star, 26. The insider adds that the duo are trying to keep their relationship on the down-low and aren’t ready to go public yet.

A source told Us Weekly that James, who appeared on multiple seasons of Oxygen’s Bad Girl’s Club, has grown up since her time on the show. “She’s matured and will be a good fixture in Rob’s life should this continue,” the insider says.

**Amanda Stanton is returning to Bachelor in Paradise for season 4 of the reality show, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Stanton, 27, previously starred on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise last year, where she met and fell in love with Josh Murray. The pair got engaged on the season finale, however, they split in December 2016, but reunited several times since.

Stanton’s casting news comes just weeks after an insider told Us that Murray, 32 — who ended his engagement to former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman in January 2015 — is hoping for a second chance with Amanda.

**Lionel Richie‘s 18 year old daughter, Sofia Richie, revealed that her famous father keeps tabs on her cell phone location after she was spotted FaceTiming with him while in Cannes earlier this week.

She even tweeted about it saying, “My dad tracks my phone once a day. Awkwardly enough I get a notification every time.”

Richie’s tweet — and FaceTime date with her dad — came after the model was photographed flirting with Scott Disick, 34, aboard a yacht in Cannes on Sunday, May 28.

**Starbucks has announced that the Pink Ombré drink is now on the year-round menu in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The official ingredients include Cool Lime Starbucks Refreshers Beverage with coconut milk, a splash of Teavana Shaken Iced Passion Tango Tea and a lime wheel. Over time, the colors will eventually blend together and turn into a hot pink hue. But they’ll stay in layers at least long enough for you to snap a pretty pic and share it on social.

The Tall will cost you anywhere from $3.85 to $4.05 depending on location.

**Today’s birthday’s for June 1:

Alanis Morissette is 43. Angry Canadian who has swapped fluids with both Ryan Reynolds and “Full House” superstud Dave Coulier! She’s now married to some musician you’ve never heard of and they have two kids.

Heidi Klum is 44. Supermodel and host of “Project Runway”.

Mark Curry is 56. Mr. Cooper on “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper”. Remember the early ’90s? Mark Curry does!

Morgan Freeman is 80. When you need an older black actor with gravitas to be in your film as a narrator, political figure or God himself, you go to Morgan Freeman.