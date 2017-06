Just hours after Tiger Woods was arrested on Monday morning with a DUI charge, his ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn posted a pic on Instagram of herself in Monte Carlo.

Thankful for great friends and fun adventures but keeping my eyes on the horizon. The future is bright. 🙏🏻 A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on May 29, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Clearly, Vonn’s Memorial Day weekend was better than her ex’s. Woods was arrested in a town outside West Palm Beach, Florida. The 41-year-old golf pro took responsibility for the incident, but insisted it wasn’t alcohol that led to his arrest. Rather, it was an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”